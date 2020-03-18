The countdown to the count is on.
Census forms were arriving in Hampshire County mailboxes this week — and in some cases reminders came within days.
It’s America’s once-every-10-years nose count — every man, woman and child who lives in the nation, whether a citizen or not.
The Constitution requires it, and federal law requires everyone to participate (although criminal charges for not are rare, experts say.)
State and community leaders cite 2 big reasons in urging residents to complete their forms and be counted.
First, a huge amount of federal funding for programs is based on population. If West Virginia is undercounted, less of that money will flow this direction.
“Each year, the federal government distributes more than $1.5 trillion through a group of approximately 300 programs,” Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce said in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “This group includes key programs for disadvantaged children that support the development of the current and future workforce, such as child care for working families.”
Second, West Virginia is on the verge of losing a seat in Congress because of the state’s population loss while the rest of the country is growing. The 435 seats are distributed to make each district as evenly populated as possible.
The population of the states must be reported by Dec. 31 and those numbers will determine how many representatives each state gets. That figure will determine if West Virginia keeps 3 seats or is reduced to 2.
This week’s mailings invite households to respond by mail, phone or online (for the 1st time). If a household doesn’t respond after 2 mailings, then a census worker will come knocking.
If that’s unsuccessful after 5 tries, then the census will start asking neighbors about the household.
The objective is to count every person living in the U.S. once (and only once) in the right locale.
For most people that’s simple — answer the few questions and mail it back in, call it in or fill it in online.
But previous counts show that some parts of the population are more difficult to reach than others — minorities, renters, the very rural and young adults among them.
Extra efforts are made to count people living in places like group homes, prisons, college dorms and campgrounds.
The census questionnaire asks everyone their name, age, birth date, sex, race and whether they are of Hispanic origin.
In households with more than 1 person, the questionnaire asks how everyone else is related to the person filling out the form.
The person who fills out the form is also asked whether the home is owned or rented, the home phone number and additional questions to make sure everyone who lives in the home is included.
One thing the form doesn’t ask is if people are citizens, Also, the Census Bureau never, ever asks for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card information, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.
By the way, the law requires answers be kept confidential for 72 years. It can’t even be shared with other government agencies.
