1MORGANTOWN — Tests conducted after a resident of a West Virginia University dormitory complex contracted the new coronavirus show a second resident also has COVID-19, a health department said.
The Monongalia County Health Department said in a news release that 108 students and workers were tested after the university was informed Sunday that a resident of the Evansdale Residential Complex was confirmed to have the virus. The second individual who tested positive is in self-isolation.
Other residents of the complex, known as the Towers, have been released from self-quarantine now that the tests are complete.
WVU, closed since March 20, prohibited students from returning to campus from spring break and shifted almost all instruction online through the summer. Most buildings are shuttered.
WVU spokesman John Bolt has said students who weren’t leaving for spring break or were unable to remain away from campus were allowed to apply to stay in university housing. Fewer than 100 students are living in the housing.
Earlier this month the university said at least 14 students who had lived in private, off-campus housing tested positive for the virus.
2WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The PGA Tour has scrapped its contract to hold annual golf tournaments at a resort owned by billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after turnout lagged and federal prosecutors eyed the lavish retreat.
The Greenbrier resort issued a statement Thursday saying it came to an agreement with the Tour to cancel this year’s tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic and to cancel future golf contests that were scheduled at the resort through 2026.
The yearly tournament, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, has struggled to draw fanfare after moving from summer to fall. Last year, attendance dragged as the matches went up against college football home games, even as one of Justice’s family mining companies bought 30,000 tickets to give away to fans.
“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA Tour that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,’’ said Jill Justice, the governor’s daughter and president of The Greenbrier.
Justice, with a net worth of $1.2 billion spread through a wide portfolio of coal and agricultural businesses, brought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009 and the golf tournament debuted a year later. He is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man.
The Greenbrier came under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors in a public corruption unit who sent three subpoenas to the governor’s administration last year for documents about the resort, the tournament, the tournament’s nonprofit financial arm and Justice’s tax records. The governor’s personal lawyer, George Terwilliger, a U.S. Department of Justice veteran who previously served as acting attorney general, told reporters at a January press conference that the investigation ended with no finding of wrongdoing.
West Virginia previously sponsored The Greenbrier’s golf tournament, but Justice said he ordered the arrangement to stop after taking office in 2017 because he didn’t want any perception of impropriety. The most recently available tax records for the nonprofit that operates the tournament show it with a $17.5 million debt in 2018.
The cancellations come as the PGA Tour reorganizes its schedule to adjust during the pandemic. The Tour on Thursday also canceled the RBC Canadian Open, scheduled for June in Toronto, after it previously canceled the British Open for the first time since 1945 and pushed back other dates.
Man missing more than a week found alive in closed mine
3WILLIAMSON — A man reported missing more than a week ago was found alive in a closed West Virginia mine, state officials said Friday.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said the man was found in a Mingo County mine, where he apparently became lost after trespassing. The location was the former Isaban Deep Mine #3, the agency said in a news release.
Timothy Kennedy, 26, was reported missing April 9 by a family member. An investigation led to the Gilbert-area mine, which last produced coal in 2011, the agency said.
Official from the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training; West Virginia State Police; Southern Pocahontas Mine Rescue Team; and U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration took part in the search and rescue. Kennedy was located more than a half-mile from the mine entrance and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Further information about his condition was not immediately available.
The state cited the miner owner, Frasier Creek Mining, on March 9 for failure to barricade openings to the mine.
