Gov. Jim Justice announced 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.
"We are not going to shut down the entire state now. We have got to move, and we have got to move now," said Justice.
"West Virginia is the most vulnerable of all states."
Gov. Justice then begged employers across the state to let employees work from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.