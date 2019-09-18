Not so fast.
An emailed request from a German family for more information on a Slanesville native they credit with saving their lives in World War 2 is raising questions.
The German family of Robert Grosskopf emailed the operator of a Hampshire County website last month that they recently learned through the records of a deceased relative that George Elwood Bergdoll is very likely the reason they today “live in liberty, in Bavaria.”
At the end of World War 2 in 1945, George Elwood Bergdoll was stationed in Silesia, part of modern-day Poland, the email said. The writer said he believes Bergdoll apparently managed to see that the family was not deported from Silesia to Russia, but instead made its way west to freedom.
The letter made its way to the Review last month asking for information on Bergdoll. After preliminary checks, made more difficult by the language barrier, the Review decided to publish the request that drew 2 very different responses.
Hampshire County native Bill Kuykendall saw the piece and responded.
“George was married to my Aunt Betty,” who died just a year ago, Kuykendall explained. He included a lot of memories about Betty, but not much detail on George.
But George Bergdoll’s namesake, a nephew in Appomattox, Va., viewed the enquiry skeptically.
“The thing that kind of throws me and also my brother is we pretty much knew about his participation in World War 2 and nowhere did we ever find that he was overseas,” George H. Bergdoll said Monday morning.
Even if Uncle George was in the European theater of operations, George H., a retired lawyer, argued, “Supposedly he helped these people at a part in Europe where there would not have been any Army Air Corps personnel.” Pilots were based in England or Africa, not in Eastern Europe, he contended.
George H. Bergdoll knows a bit about military aviation history. He was in the Air Force reserves for 30 years.
Perhaps not so coincidentally, he added, many military records of World War 2 veterans are missing from the National Personnel Records Center, destroyed in a fire a number of years ago.
“If you wanted to scam somebody what a perfect way to do it if you had no way to verify what their claim was,” he said.
The Review has given George H. Bergdoll contact information for Robert Grosskopf in Germany.
“The first thing I would want to know is what records did they uncover,” George H. said.
George E. Bergdoll was born March 26, 1910, in Romney and died Nov. 23, 1974. He is buried in the Indian Mound Cemetery.
