AUGUSTA — An Augusta teen was still unconscious and in critical condition Monday after an early-morning crash last Thursday.
Ethan Sowers, 17, was headed north on the Bloomery Pike about a mile and a half north of U.S. 50 when he lost control of his 2005 Subaru Impreza, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
“He is still in the hospital and still has not regained consciousness,” his mother, Cindy, told friends on Facebook Monday, saying the family will provide an update on his injuries when it has time.
“At this moment being by his side and seeing that he is being properly taken care of is our main priority,” she posted.
Sowers was alone in the car when it rolled over and he was ejected.
JoGail’s Country Cookin’ in Hayfield, Va., announced over the weekend that it would have a benefit dinner for Ethan at a later date. In the meantime, a donation jar is available at the diner’s counter.
The Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS and fire crews from Augusta and Slanesville responded to the accident.
Cpl. Travis Dolly is investigating the crash.
