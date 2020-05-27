Employees unable to return to work without someone to care for their children may make it difficult for businesses to reopen, Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson told the authority’s board at their meeting last week.
Leaving children with grandparents is not an acceptable option, given the danger of COVID-19 exposure, but many parents have nowhere else to turn. School closings greatly increased the number of children who need care.
“We’ve needed licensed childcare forever,” Johnson said the next day, pointing out that the COVID-19 crisis has made needs even more apparent. She considers licensed childcare her number 2 priority, right after broadband, in promoting the county’s development.
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, people (most of them women) were dropping out of the workforce because they lacked access to affordable daycare, and this impacts the whole county economically.
She would like to get local “mom-and-pop” family-based operations licensed, certifying they meet state standards for health and safety, but does not think this alone can meet the county’s needs.
Johnson believes Hampshire County needs a licensed, certified childcare and learning center - a daycare center offering children age-appropriate developmental programs, built to conform as much as possible to CDC guidelines and available to meet childcare needs in this and any future crises.
The COVID-19 crisis makes the county’s need even more apparent, she said, adding that what she will work for now is different from what might have been designed at the beginning of the year.
Johnson is already looking at possible funding sources and seeking to design in a multi-partner program. She said she would welcome participation and input from others, and hopes to schedule another childcare roundtable in the near future.
Johnson also told her board how the development authority is handling the COVID-19 crisis, serving the county business community as a resource and communicating COVID-19 information.
She herself is working 3 days a week in the office and 2 at home, and said she believes some such changes the county is seeing in work patterns will become permanent - particularly the greater reliance on an online environment.
The development authority is considering how to open safely in a building with multiple tenants, and Johnson said she has found her agency lacks procedures to address many things, including pandemics.
At Johnson’s request, the development authority reactivated its Risk and Safety Management Committee at last Wednesday’s meeting, with Johnson chairing and county health department director Stephanie Shoemaker and Capon Bridge resident Len McMaster serving as members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.