Christmas spirit
Editor:
This is a letter of appreciation to Larry See and all his dedicated “Christmas Elves” for the wonderful display of Christmas lights in Central Hampshire Park again this year. Each year they get better and better. We appreciate your continued dedication for all the work you do and the hours involved in it. Hope everyone enjoyed the lights again and we look forward to next year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Margaret Keister
and Virginia Baude
The giving season
Editor:
Friends and neighbors in Hampshire County have been so supportive over these many years, donating food, gifts, money, and time to make it possible for me to prepare baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas for families in the county.
This year we were able to provide baskets for eight families at Thanksgiving, and 10 families at Christmas, which included 15 children. This program, which is also sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Bass Association, would not be possible without your donations. My most heartfelt thanks to all of you.
Hazel Michael,
Three Churches
A banner job
Editor:
Many thanks to the careful and cheerful banner installation by SkyView Tree Experts! The new Capon Bridge street banners are up and look wonderful -- and we appreciate the volunteer help by Shane and Andrea Nickleson and Devin Hughes. Thanks also to Alanna McGwinn for her tireless fundraising effort as well as the administrative assistance of Mayor Laura Turner and the Capon Bridge Town Council. We are proud of our town and appreciative of work that went into completing this beautification project.
Tim Reese, Capon Bridge
Hampshire schools 2020
Editor:
First off, I want to reiterate Bill Arnold’s recent letter as to the importance of education. Without a stronger education system, we will lose our democracy. Well-put.
Rannells field. What a great example of a project driven by community spirit. But maybe the points put forth by Principal Liller should be taken to heart. As in- all the more pressing projects to do 1st, which would realize more “bang to the buck”. The track needs to be 8- lane: think of the future. Hampshire High has always excelled at running sports—track and field and cross-country. The track really should be built to create a regional/state venue. Though an artificial turf field would be nice, it doesn’t seem that the exorbitant expenditures warrant what we would get out of it (not to disparage HHS football, and I greatly appreciated the opportunity to play it). But as Ms. Liller expressed, the community support is amazing.
Now, let’s go (way) back and consider: HHS- how has it worked out having one consolidated high school in such a big county? I would encourage some soul-searching here. Maybe start by reading/listening to the recent WV NPR story on Inside Appalachia on the outcome of school consolidations—it seems we all got sold a bill of goods back in the 60s and 70s. https://www.wvpublic.org/post/what-happens-when-school-closes-inside-appalachia The premise that school achievement outcomes are lower after consolidation should be a wake-up call. And as far as athletics-- still near and dear to me—there is no question: consolidation is not good. As our late coach Donnie Davis said: “The athletics would have been much better off had the two schools stayed the same: Romney would be a nice double-A school and Capon Bridge would be a large single-A school.”
--look at other, smaller, counties: how many have ONE high school? The model of our neighboring Hardy county being the most common, and sensible—Moorefield and East Hardy.
--consider the insane amount of bussing going on, Hampshire Co. having one of the longest bussing commutes of any students in the state—we all know bussing a kid in Yellow Spring to Sunrise makes no sense. And even moreso if he/she wants to go out for athletic teams.
Perhaps Hampshire County would be better served by DE-consolidating, and reverting to 2 high schools?
Andy Stump
(HHS Class of 1974), Elkins
Following Jesus
Editor:
If you had in your possession a medicine that you were confident would save the life of a person who was dying and yet refused to take the medicine you offered, would you just walk away and let him die? Wouldn’t you continue trying to persuade him to swallow that which would save his life?
Followers of Jesus trust the words Jesus spoke and those recorded by the people he personally trained concerning life are true.
We have confidence in the ancient biographical evidence of Jesus life and in the ancient Hebrew prophets who Jesus often quoted.
Of the many things Jesus taught he said the most important was “You shall love the Lord with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind.”
He claimed to be the one true God in human form and because of that claim the religious and political leaders of his time had him executed.
He proved he was the one true God when his physical body was resurrected from death. The evidence of his death and resurrection was so convincing that those who witnessed it felt compelled to begin telling everyone who would listen this good news.
They taught as Jesus taught that if we would turn from our wicked ways, commit to following him and seek his forgiveness we could experience a full and abundant, purposeful life in this world that would continue through eternity. If we refuse to accept the truth he teaches we condemn ourselves to eternal torment.
When followers of Jesus of Nazareth say elective abortion is a mother’s choice to kill her baby we do so out of our love and concern for both mother and child — it is not hate.
When we say that men and women who have sex with partners of the same gender is morally wrong we do so because of our concern for the welfare of our neighbor-it is not hate.
It is not we who are judging that these things are morally wrong. We are sharing what the one true God who created us and everything that is has said over thousands of years to many ancient prophets and by himself in the person of Jesus of Nazareth.
Because he is a just God he must punish evil. Because he is a loving god he shows mercy and forgiveness to all who renounce their wicked ways and follow him.
Gary Edwards, Augusta o
