Hampshire County’s local emergency planning council met by teleconference Wednesday afternoon and came away an hour later with a strong commitment to teamwork and a big concern about their supplies on hand.
As Hampshire County health department director Stephanie Shoemaker explained, the limited amount of state and countywide coronavirus testing supplies is extremely limited, although testing is being done in Hampshire County. The criteria, however, is strict.
“A person has to have had exposure,” Shoemaker explained. “They have to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. If they don’t meet that criteria, they will not, at this time, be tested. They must also have symptoms.”
As far as other supplies, the main concern voiced by organizations in the area is the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and face shields designed to minimize the risk of healthcare professionals, first responders, caretakers for the sick, etc. contracting the virus.
For more on the story, pick up next week’s issue of the Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.