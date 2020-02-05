BERKELEY SPRINGS — On Feb. 9, 1820, the General Assembly of Virginia formed Morgan County from parts of Hampshire and Berkeley counties.
Now the citizens of Morgan County are invited to celebrate their county’s 200th birthday with a party at the County Courthouse next Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Balloons, cake, beverages and short speeches by the County Commissioners are planned for the party which is sponsored by CNB Bank. Planners are also working on special souvenirs and possibly an appearance by a life-sized namesake Daniel Morgan suitable for selfies.
The birthday party launches a yearlong celebration of the county’s Bicentennial that includes special events, lectures, exhibits and various ways the public can participate including a photo and video contest.
Bicentennial planner Jeanne Mozier said the goal of the celebration is simple.
“By the end of the year, we want everyone to know about Daniel Morgan and about the proud history of Morgan County,” she said.
In addition to CNB Bank, funding for the Bicentennial comes from Morgan County, Travel Berkeley Springs, Two Rivers Giving Circle, Museum of the Berkeley Springs and FAST, the Foundation for Arts, Science and Technology.
Follow all Bicentennial activities on Facebook at Morgan County WV Bicentennial 2020.
