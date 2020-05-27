ROMNEY — Development authority investment on the Potomac Eagle’s planned expansion into the Romney Business Park has been suspended until there is a signed purchase agreement for the business park property.
The decision was made at the Hampshire County Development Authority board meeting last Wednesday. So far the authority has spent $1,566, on legal fees.
Board members strongly agreed with the Romney Business Park Expansion Committee’s recommendation that they “would love to see the project completed.” It would be “a real game-changer” for both the county and the town of Romney, added Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle.
However, the authority board is reluctant to continue spending public money on the project until they have a signed agreement with Potomac Eagle owners Robert and Celeste Frantzen.
The committee noted that such an agreement would be necessary for the Potomac Eagle to be eligible for grants. Since no agreement had been reached before the deadline for submitting the BUILD grant for which the Frantzens had originally planned to apply, that application never went forward.
The committee noted the Frantzens could pay an option fee to remove the property from the market for 180 days. The fee, minus authority expenses, would be refundable if the project is withdrawn during the 180-day period, though it could not be applied to the purchase price should the project go forward.
The Frantzens are now seeking other grant funding, and the HCDA board agreed that they should be referred to the county grant writer for help with future efforts.
Other authority business reviewed at the meeting included a resolution on demolition of the former hospital property, which has been proposed as a site for a new Romney Elementary School. The resolution remains tabled until after the vote on the school bond issue.
Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson noted that passing the school bond is essential for economic development, given the importance of the local school system to both business and personal relocation decisions.
Thrasher Group Project Manager Rob Milne reviewed progress on 2 Capon Bridge Technology Park projects — constructing an industrial access road and building a sewer system for the technology park that will connect with the upgraded sewer plant planned for Capon Bridge.
Work will require relocation of Frontier’s buried fiber optic along Cold Stream Road, a problem discussed with Aaron Cox, who is overseeing the county’s broadband expansion.
Work on the sewer project is continuing, as are S.J. Morse plans to move into the technology park. The board approved an S.J. Morse request to be allowed more time to make the move.
