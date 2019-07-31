Fugitive she was suspected to be with is still on the loose
A 17-year-old reported missing in early May has been located, but the man authorities worried she was with is still at large.
Courtney Shae Stanley of Augusta was found late Saturday in the Augusta area by Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies acting on a tip.
The sheriff’s office said she was in good health and is now in a safe place, but made no further comment on her whereabouts.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions thanked everyone who called in information about her and other law enforcement agencies who helped in the search.
Authorities say Stanley, 17, reportedly ran away May 2 and may have spent most of the last 12 weeks in the company of Levi Doman, 28, of Fort Ashby, a fugitive with a bounty on his head. Doman was not with Stanley Saturday night when deputies found her.
She was last seen by her family on the evening of May 2. When they couldn’t locate her the next morning, she was reported as a runaway.
Doman is wanted in West Virginia for absconding from supervision. The U.S. Marshal’s service is looking for him.
In addition, Hose Bail Bonding is currently offering a cash reward for information leading to his capture.
Doman has proved elusive to authorities in the past year. He was indicted in May 2018 along with 4 others on charges of bringing drugs into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, but he failed to show for his arraignment.
Authorities nabbed him around Christmas. At a Jan. 30 hearing Judge Charles Carl would not reduce his $20,000 bail, which Doman would be eligible for the next day after he finished serving a term from another county.
Doman was released Jan. 31, but on Feb. 12 he missed his weekly check-in with the probation office. A visit to the Keyser home address he gave authorities turned up that he has not lived there since September.
His bail was revoked and authorities have been searching for him since.
