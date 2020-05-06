Many times in my lifetime my father, Robert B. Roll Jr., shared his experiences of the 1918 Spanish Influenza, which apparently was very similar to the Swine Flu and Coronavirus-19. He became ill with it in 1918 onboard the USS Princess Natoika, his U.S. Navy vessel.
He was a Boatswain’s Mate, 1st Class and served 7 years in the U.S. Navy in World War I. My father believed that had it not been for the orders of his ship’s captain to drink the whiskey he would not have survived.
I am 93 years of age and have never experienced a time like this in our nation.
Just a few days ago I heard a reference at this time to an acceptable use of whiskey as a medication. Also, I found this material several days ago as I was organizing some of our family’s genealogy.
Here is the article that Robert B. Roll Jr. sent to his local newspaper in San Jose, Calif., at a time similar to what we are presently experiencing, sometime between 1950 and 1988, when he died at age 95.
The President calls
Once more a President of these United States is calling for help, but this time it is not a call to arms, but one to heed his call to get your swine flu shot to prevent death.
The fall of 1913 will linger in my memory all my life. I was a member of the U. S. Navy serving on the USS Princess Natoika, formerly the German luxury liner Princess Alice, which had been converted to a troop ship. The Princess Natoika was one of a convoy of about 15 troop ships that traveled more or less carrying thousands of troops en route to a French seaport.
We were only a day or 2 out to sea when men started getting ill, and during the balance of our trip men were lying around sick, and many of the soldiers dying from a disease without a known cure at the time.
Each ship in the convoy carried a quota of coffins, but after a couple of days they began running out of coffins and it then became necessary to bury further victims at sea. Twice daily all ships would stop for a few minutes to bury their dead. They could count the daily deaths by counting the bodies as they slid over the ships’ sides. Hundreds were buried at sea during the following days en route to France.
Arriving in France, our ship alone placed hundreds of very sick troops ashore on cots during a heavy rainstorm, placed blankets over them, and left them until such time as they could be attended to by overworked medics. I often wondered just how many of these sick boys made it back home alive. One of the sick boys was a school friend of mine who didn’t make it.
On our return to New York, the flu was in full swing and one could hardly walk a block without seeing a black wreath indicating a death, and to make things worse, New York was having a grave diggers strike and coffins were stacked high in cemeteries throughout the city.
I was one of the first to come down with the sickness, but recovered in a day or 2. We had a fine Navy doctor aboard our ship who placed those of the ship’s company who became ill on the ship’s topside out in the fresh air and separated us from the sick troops aboard, and instructed us to try and remain on our feet as much as possible, and to take a shot of whiskey every time we passed a certain place where it was available. While this unorthodox treatment probably would find little acceptance in modern medicine, I was informed that we didn’t have a death in the ship’s company, while dozens were lost among the troops aboard. Those of us who survived will always be grateful to that doctor and his unusual but effective treatment.
