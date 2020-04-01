If you’re registered to vote in West Virginia’s May 12 primary election, look for an absentee-ballot application in your mail next week.
But, County Clerk Eric Strite warned last week, look for election-night results to be slow coming in if great numbers of people vote absentee.
“It will be incomplete, I’m sure,” he said last week.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said last Thursday that county clerks will be mailing out 1.2 million applications then.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey ruled in March that all voters are eligible to cast absentee ballots in this election because of fears over COVID-19.
“The idea to reduce the number of people voting in person,” Strite explained.
That will cut down on lines May 12 and also help protect both voters and poll workers.
In-person voting still will be conducted. Early voting begins April 29 and runs through May 9. Election Day is May 12.
Anyone who wants to register to vote has until April 21, and the secretary of state’s office says county clerks can mail out an absentee ballot within 48 hours of registering.
Registered voters have until May 6 to send their absentee ballot applications back to their county clerk’s office, either by mail, fax or scan-and-email. The secretary of state’s communication director, Mike Queen, said that includes taking a photo of the application from a cellular device and emailing the pictures to the county clerk.
Voters must return absentee ballots to their county clerks with a postmark on or before May 12. Postage will be paid for on the ballots.
Ballot counting that isn’t finished election night will continue until complete — even if the official canvass has begun. State law requires the ballots to be canvassed within 5 days of the election.
