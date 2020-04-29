The May session of the Hampshire County grand jury, traditionally held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month, has been postponed.
Circuit Clerk Sonja Embrey said no date has been selected for the jury to convene.
The State Supreme Court has imposed emergency procedures through May 15. On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that state government would reopen in 3 weeks.
The grand jury here convenes 3 times a year — at the beginning of January, May and September — to consider whether cases should be prosecuted in circuit court.
* * *
The Romney Ministerial Association’s plans for a spring concert by the Lore Family have been postponed.
The concert, originally scheduled for May 16, is a follow-up to the successful concert held at the same time last year at the Hampshire High School auditorium.
Now, plans are for a fall concert with a date and details to come later.
* * *
An online map of the state’s roadwork plan for 2020 is now available.
“We are pleased to put this information out to the public,” said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of transportation. “Our maintenance plan has been ready for months; however, I just wasn’t comfortable putting out the work we were going to do without a degree of confidence that we could actually accomplish it.”
The map, which features projects by type and includes anticipated dates for roadwork, is now available on WVDOT’s website, transportation.wv.gov.
* * *
Capon Bridge’s Ruritan Club has received a state grant to pay for history presentations at Capon Bridge Founders Day.
The festival is the last weekend in September.
The West Virginia Humanities Council did not specify the amount, but the 19 projects it funded ranged from $1,500 to $20,000. The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
* * *
The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 4 cents cheaper this week at $1.729 a gallon, AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report says.
The average is down a whopping $1.13 from a year ago.
Most states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw weekly decreases of 2 to 4 cents. At $1.65, Virginia carries the cheapest average in the region.
Washington, D.C. ($2.19), New York ($2.17) and Pennsylvania ($2.04) land on the top 10 list for largest state averages in the country.
Northern West Virginia prices ranged from $1.50 in Weirton to $1.95 in Martinsburg.
