July 31: Eric Lane Miller, 30, of Winchester, Va., for Trespassing and Domestic Assault.
July 31: Kimberly Couch, 46, of Winchester, Va., was arrested for Trespassing and Battery.
Aug. 5: Raymond Ellis Wilson Jr., 19, of Paw Paw was arrested and charged with Strangulation and Battery.
Aug. 7: Anistacia Michelle Stanley, 23, of Capon Bridge was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Domestic Battery and Driving While Suspended.
Aug. 9: Roger Scott Bourne, 57, of Burlington was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Suspended, Open Container, Expired MVI, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.
Aug. 9: Loren Edward Dent Jr., 70, of Fort Ashby was arrest and charged with Domestic Battery on an outstanding warrant from Mineral County.
Aug. 10: Michael Brent Moore, 38, of Capon Bridge was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery.
Aug. 11: Jeremi Ray Mueller, 41, of Springfield was arrested and charged on a Mineral County Capias for Failure to Report to Jail to serve jail sentence. o
Aug. 5-12
