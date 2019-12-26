ROMNEY — The Wilson-Woodrow-Mytinger House in Romney, the oldest office building in West Virginia, has gotten a touch up by way of roof repair that just wrapped up last week.
The property, which is comprised of 3 separate buildings and a shed, has been home to the Romney office of the Augusta Animal Hospital since 1988, run by Lowell Hott. Hott says that with a building this old, it’s never a shock when there needs to be work done.
“We try to do a little bit of work here and there,” said Hott. “It’s really been a labor of love for us.”
The shingles that were on the roof before the repair began had been on the buildings for about 60 years, Hott said. “They lasted a while,” he noted.
According to Hott, the old shingles were blowing off of the building, and he decided that it was time for the Mytinger House to see a new roof.
“I was finding the shingles laying out in the yard,” explained Hott. “I figured we ought to get them replaced before they started leaking.”
Hott and his wife Dottie bought the place in 1985, and he admitted that they had ambitious plans for the place before they began using it for Hott’s veterinary practice.
“We originally wanted it to be a bed and breakfast,” Hott admitted. “We hadn’t really thought it through, and the idea fizzled.”
After that, Hott began using the property as a satellite office for his animal care practice, based out of Augusta. “I’ve been seeing patients here for 31 years,” he said.
Since the building was originally built in the 1740s, there is a lot of effort and time that goes into the upkeep of the property. “There’s always something that needs repaired or painted,” Hott said.
The chimney on the kitchen building crumbled 5-10 years ago and there was a complete renovation, though some of the original stones are still used in the structure.
After the roofing was completed last week, Hott says that one of the ongoing projects that he is working on is making the kitchen building a little more airtight, but he said that without a new roof, it didn’t matter what they fixed inside the buildings.
“That’s always the most important thing: get the roof on,” he said.
Now that the roofing project is finished, Hott can set his sights on future repairs, renovations or refurbishments. As far as other future endeavors on the property, Hott said that in March, his wife Dottie would be giving a talk about the history of the Mytinger House.
“I want to get the place spiffed up before then,” he said.
