Less than 9 months after fund-raising began, the goal has been met to bring artificial turf and a rubberized track to Rannells Field.
A committee of supporters was reporting Monday that 1,000 units of support — each unit is $5 a month for 15 years — was achieved last week with the help of 3 big pledges.
That’s quite an achievement and a grand showing of community support to upgrade the 55-year-old facility.
Everyone involved should take a bow, starting with Hampshire High Athletic Director Trey Stewart, who spearheaded the project, and Bank of Romney President Dean Young, who made the initial offer to fund more than 50 percent of the $1.3 million construction.
They’ve shown vision and alumni, parents, sports fans, businesspeople, students and community groups have responded in a big way.
In our hurry-up world 8-and-a-half months seems like an eternity. But realistically, getting $900,000 in commitments (and hard cash) in that time is a testament to the tenacity of the organizers.
It’s worth remembering, however, that hitting the fund-raising goal is just the 1st lap in the project relay.
Now contracts can be signed and prep work can begin. After commencement on May 28, digging can begin.
Then it’s a sprint to completion — hopefully before the 1st games are scheduled for Rannells in late August.
There’s more. Anyone who has ever built knows that the process has contingencies. And sometime down the line, replacement has to be paid for.
So even though the 1,000-unit threshold has been surpassed, fund-raising will in all likelihood continue. But the campaign has moved from one of hope to one of fulfillment.
And everyone who has been a part of it so far deserves a pat on the back.
