July 29: Daniel William Cook, 24, of Baldwin, Ga., was arrested and charged with Issuing a Worthless Check on an active warrant from Grant County.
Aug. 1: Brett Allen Armentrout, 28, of Ridgeley (currently incarcerated at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail) was arrested and charged as a Fugitive From Justice from Bedford, Pa., on outstanding warrants for Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property (2 counts) and Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts).
Aug. 1: Ian Riley Hornagold, 24, of Romney was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm (2 counts) and Fleeing (in vehicle) with Reckless Indifference.
Aug. 2: David Olin Riggleman, 55, of Moorefield was arrested and charged as a Fugitive from Justice from Allegany County, Md., on a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Driving Without Required License. o
July 29-Aug. 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.