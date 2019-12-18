BERKELEY SPRINGS — Congressman Alex Mooney will face a Republican primary challenge for his 4th term representing West Virginia’s 2nd District.
Dr. Matt Hahn will kick off his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Congress next Friday, Dec. 20, at the Troubadour in Berkeley Springs.
The family practice physician from Berkeley Springs is making his first run for political office.
“I am running because I can’t sit by anymore as our leaders fight with one another and American patients needlessly suffer and die,” Hahn said. “Modern politics are the politics of division. One party only exists to beat the other. And nothing gets done.”
“God has given us a simple task: to love one another. When we do that, anything is possible.”
Hahn, a member of the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame, will perform the Johnny Cash class “Man in Black” at the kick-off event, which begins at 7 p.m.
Independents and Republicans can vote in the Republican primary in West Virginia, which is set for May 12.
