Jim Justice announced at a press conference today that West Virginia has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Justice also announced the following
- 30,000 masks will go to first responders
- All lodges at state parks will be closed, but state parks will remain open.
- All trout stocking will remain in place.
- For information on restaurants that serve carry-out food visit online dining guide: WVtourism.com
- Farmer’s Market, Livestock markets will remain open.
- DMV suspends several rules and regulations regarding drivers licenses, registrations, and inspections.
- The Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations
