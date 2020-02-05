A $3 million grant will bring fiber-optic cable to about 600 customers in Hampshire County’s southeast corner.
The funding was announced Tuesday by the USDA’s Community Connect program. The grant is going to Hardy Telecommunications, which plans to run a line from its existing service in the Wardensville area along Carper’s Pike and then north on Christian Church Road.
“We’ll go up and stop a little outside of Capon Bridge,” said Derrick Barr, assistant general manager at Hardy Telecom. “We’re certainly looking to connect with Capon Bridge.”
The extension ends outside Capon Bridge because a block grant has already paid for fiber optic in the town.
The nature of federal grants is to bring broadband service to areas that don’t have it.
“It’s all based on what qualifies,” Barr said. “If there is one location within a census block that a competitor can say they’re delivering broadband speed, it’s not eligible.”
Technically, Hardy Telecommunications has not accepted the grant yet, even though it applied for the money. Barr expects that formality to be out of the way by the end of the month.
Construction on the 56-mile project could begin later this year, but Barr doesn’t expect service to be offered until next year. His firm has 3 years to complete the build.
Hardy Telecommunications will offer Internet and phone service, but not television programming, he said.
The grant calls for cable capable of delivering 1-gigabit-per-second service to be run to each customer’s door, the USDA said in a press release from West Virginia Rural Development Director Kris Warner.
“Today’s announcement will help provide Hampshire County with better service for hundreds of homes and businesses,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said. “This grant is an important first step in working to get Hampshire County reliable service.”
