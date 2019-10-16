Work has begun on the long-awaited sidewalk project along the north side of Main Street in Romney, from Endler Avenue east to High Street.
Wolf Creek Contracting was busy on the west end of the project early this week after wrapping up work in Keyser.
The project will make sidewalks uniform along the north side of Main Street west from the stoplight to School Street. It will also add parking places in the block between High and Marsham streets.
* * *
In a month that ends with a big masquerade, a concert of pirates and cowboys seems right at home.
The folks who study voice at Honey Bee Music Studios will present Pirates and Cowboys in concert Friday night and again Saturday afternoon at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
Friday’s show is at 7 and Saturday’s at 2. A donation of $10 is “suggested.”
* * *
Travel writers came through Hampshire County a few weeks ago, which means travel articles about the county are now popping up online.
Linda Barrett’s Mid-Atlantic Traveler blog sings the county’s praises in a posting from Oct. 11. You can Google it or find a link on the Hampshire County Visitors and Convention Bureau website.
* * *
Gas prices here are still some of the highest in the state, but overall prices dropped a penny last week in West Virginia, gasbuddy.com reports.
The average price of a gallon of gas on Sunday was $2.94, which was still 4 cents higher than a month ago, yet 35.7 cents lower than a year ago.
On the national front, the average price stood at $2.63 Sunday, down 2.4 cents in a week, up 6.5 cents in a month and down 25.1 cents in a year.
