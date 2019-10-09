The Hampshire County Fall Health Fair is back again, promising extensive free or low-cost services to the community.
Between 7 and 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church in Augusta this Saturday (Oct. 12), anyone interested in taking advantage of affordable health services or learning about the various wellness organizations in the county can come check out this event.
This fair is held twice a year, once in the fall and again in the spring, and according to coordinator Liz Voit, the fall fair is always bigger, with attendance generally falling between 250 and 280 attendees.
“This fair provides a lot of community resources that otherwise people wouldn’t have access to or be able to afford,” Voit says.
This fall’s fair, sponsored by the Augusta Ruritan Club, will see Valley Health Services providing aid such as free blood pressure screening and free carotid ultrasounds, with no appointment needed, while patients who make appointments for free diabetic eye exams will be seen by Dr. Weiner.
Patients can also get low-cost blood work done at the fair, including affordable testing for hepatitis C, HIV, PSA and more.
Several of the other free services provided are hearing tests and hearing aid cleaning, courtesy of Heritage Hearing Center, and skin cancer checks courtesy of Hahn Medical Practices.
Tables will be set up for health and wellness organizations such as Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Capon Bridge EMS Services, State Opioid Response and Prevent Suicide WV, as well as many more.
Voit notes that she does not bill any insurance companies for any of the services offered at the fair, and test results will be mailed directly to individuals.
An event like this can always use volunteers to help out as well, and Voit says that anyone interested in helping register patients, helping out in the kitchen or helping set up or tear down tables can contact her via email at evoit@valleyhealthlink.com.
