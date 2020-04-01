ROMNEY — The town is again upgrading its tools to combat vacant and decrepit buildings.
Last summer, the Council passed a sweeping public nuisance ordinance.
The law, generally, prohibits acts, property use, jobs or conditions that damage or endanger “the comfort, health, repose or safety of the public” or “greatly offends” public morals.
Then, in January, the town adopted an ordinance that requires owners of “uninspected and unmonitored” properties to identify them to the town and pay a series of escalating fees the longer the properties sit.
The fee is $500 the 1st year and $5,000 in year 5.
Now, the Town Council is getting ready to vote on the 2nd reading (of 3) for an ordinance that clears the way for vacant and decrepit buildings to be demolished.
Don’t expect to see mass notifications, though, Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
“This is the one they recommend to have in your arsenal, but not use it very often,” she said.
“They” are the WVU Law School Land Use Clinic, which is also advising the town on creation of its comprehensive plan.
Romney’s proposed new ordinance is modeled on others in force around the state.
The ordinance outlines intent to remove structures deemed “unsafe, unsanitary, dangerous or detrimental” to public safety or welfare.
It cites threats to police, fire and rescue workers and neighbors and the potential to spread disease or harbor illegal activities.
The ordinance gives the town the authority “to make inspections, perform investigations, obtain search warrants, issue notices, require corrective measures, present complaints to the municipal judge and exercise all other powers and duties” authorized by state law.
The town can order the owner of a building in bad enough shape to repair, vacate, remove or demolish it. The town claims the authority to do so “without either the agreement of the owner or a court order” if the cost of repairs exceeds the property’s fair market value.
The costs of repair or demolition are the property owner’s responsibility. If the town ends up paying for the work, it can file a lien against the property to recoup its expenses.
Safeguards for property owners are built into the ordinance. The town has requirements to identify and notify the owners before inspecting or ordering corrections. An appeal process to the circuit court is outlined.
