A Grant County man was charged Wednesday in Clarksburg federal court with illegally possessing a firearm here.
The grand jury returned the indictment against William Jonathan Turner, 39, of Petersburg.
Authorities say he had 3 pistols and a rifle in Hampshire County during March 2018 even though he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Turner faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
