MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University and its divisional campuses in Keyser and Beckley will extend alternative delivery of classes through the rest of the semester in response to the continued threat of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Additionally, all employees – except for those needed to keep online operations running and a select few others – must work from home, and residence halls will remain shuttered.
“It is clear the pace of this pandemic will only continue to grow across the United States,” President Gordon Gee said. “Our medical experts share that there is little chance of it slowing down – unless we quickly and accurately implement measures that can impede the community spread and ‘flatten the curve.’”
The University previously had extended spring break a week, and, effective March 30, ordered almost all classes to move to alternative delivery, primarily online, along with closing residence halls and University apartments, prohibiting students from returning to campus until notified.
As the coronavirus has spread, however, public health officials have suggested the pandemic may last well past the scheduled end of the semester in mid-May, leading the WVU administration to recommend to the Board of Governors that the current plan continue at least through the end of the semester.
The Board unanimously approved the recommendation at a special emergency meeting on Wednesday.
“This was a carefully considered decision, but in the end is the only responsible one in the face of this worldwide pandemic,” Board Chair David Alvarez said. “Our state looks to WVU for leadership, and faced with the facts, there was no other choice. Our community’s safety and well-being come before everything.”
