Helping Hands in Romney is no longer taking donations.
* * *
Potomac Center COVID-19 Statement: Offices are open but locked. To enter, you must answer a series of questions and have your temperature taken. If you answer a question that does not comply with our requirements or have a temperature of 99.9 or higher, you will NOT be permitted to enter. The Potomac Center would like to keep visitors and guests to a minimum.
• Deliveries are made from outside the buildings
• Any meeting is kept to 10 or less participants kept at least 6-feet apart
• All residents are being quarantined on the property
If you are looking for work, Potomac Center is actively seeking and hiring new employees. 304-822-3861, ext. 129.
* * *
An online study has found West Virginia has the nation’s highest rate of seniors with underlying health conditions.
Underlying medical conditions include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, COPD and asthma.
West Virginia’s diabetes rate for seniors is 26.2 percent — the 3rd highest in the nation. The cardiovascular disease rate is 14.25 percent, the nation’s worst, as are the COPD rate of 22.3 percent and the asthma rate of 13 percent.
* * *
A couple of good-to-know phone numbers, courtesy of Del. Ruth Rowan:
For any public health issues, call 800-887-4304.
If you have suspicions of price-gouging, call Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office at 800-368-8808.
* * *
Heaven Bound Kidz at Hope Christian Church Augusta have cancelled their annual yard sale, originally scheduled for April 24-25.
* * *
The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Association has canceled the annual alumni banquet on May 16 due to the coronavirus. Organizers hope to see everyone at next year’s banquet to be held on May 15, 2021.
* * *
The Division of Motor Vehicles has given license renewals a 3-month grace period, but new-vehicle registrations are not exempted.
DMV says dealers and license services can do new title work for customers. Check with your insurance agency because it might also perform license services.
Casual, person-to-person sales can be handled via mail. Mail-ins require the title, odometer statement (available online), proof of West Virginia insurance, the 1-TR form available online, $15 title fee, $10 lien fee (if applicable) and $51.50 for a new plate.
