Have you ever watched somebody working too hard at something that ought to appear effortless?
It’s uncomfortable.
On one hand you want to applaud their effort, the obvious work that has gone into what they’re doing.
But on the other hand, you also just want to say stand down. If it’s that much work for that result, it’s not worth the effort.
When it happens to kids, you have compassion as you watch little Sierrah punch through that speech she has memorized for her social studies fair project.
When it’s an adult, well not so much on the compassion and higher on the “he just doesn’t get that he’s blown it” scale. Maybe even rising to the level of annoyance over the lack of self-awareness.
Watching the Super Bowl commercials Sunday night was a lot like that.
So many companies were jumping up and down, hollering “Look at me! Look at me!” But ultimately all the hubbub ended up being just … noise.
Sure, there were a couple that got it right.
Since the 49ers were obviously on their way to victory in the 3rd quarter (ha!) and I’m becoming an old man, I headed to bed and missed the best one live, but thank God for YouTube.
Jeep got it right with its Bill Murray reprise on Groundhog Day – and Sunday was Groundhog Day, so it was even more delicious.
One of the signs of a great commercial? I actually remembered the product afterward.
The other commercial that has stuck with me – in a good way – for a couple of days was early on, for Hyundai’s Sonata that has a self-parking feature.
That’s a pretty gee-whiz feature and seeing it happen was memorable. Hyundai had the good sense to wrap it in a funny bit with Boston native celebrities digging at each other with broad Southie accents. “He’s pahking the cah!”
And Tide had a bit of extended fun with the guy who stained his white shirt at the start of the game and learned the lesson “laundry later” over a series of commercials each quarter.
But for every triumph, there were 3 or 4 letdowns.
Verizon tried to be all patriotic and sentimental in one for its 5G technology. It was just ham-handed. The cell phone carrier needed to take a lesson from a few years ago for true understated patriotic genius, Paul Harvey’s “God Made a Farmer” classic for Ram trucks.
There were breaks with 3 or 4 commercials in a row that I would have to rewind to remember what the 2nd one in the string was for my note taking. That’s how unmemorable the great lot of them were.
A 30-second commercial cost an advertiser $5.6 million to air during Fox’s broadcast. That doesn’t even include the cost of producing the ad.
So there’s some serious coin involved, but hey, it’s still the single biggest television event of any year. If you want to make an impact, you want to be in the Super Bowl.
And it’s a crapshoot what the outcome will be, no matter how much consumer testing you do.
Anheuser Bush seems to have always hit it right with its Clydesdale commercials (I miss them), but this year’s smash-up of a convenience store trying to humorously shill its Bud seltzers? Groan.
And we all saw the teaser a week or 2 ago for Mr. Peanut. The snackmaker killed off its 100-year-old icon, Mr. Peanut himself.
Only, of course, to resurrect him around halftime with a sort of baby Mr. Peanut moment that Just. Didn’t. Work.
Sure, I’ll remember the product and the moment, but it actually had the effect of making me less likely to buy their products. I was that turned off.
The stunt was pandering. It was predictable. It was somehow smarmy.
And, it was just one of the line-up of companies that was trying too hard.
