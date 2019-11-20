AUGUSTA — Now, more than ever, it is important to know the source of vaping materials before using them.
According to a press release from the beginning of November, 2 high school students were hospitalized after overdosing on chemicals found in their vaping products, products that were tested and found to contain heroin.
The term “vaping” is a blanket term used to describe the use of e-cigarettes, vape pens, Juuls and other water vapor smoking materials. Many people who vape claim that it is healthier than smoking tobacco cigarettes due to the lack of tar, but Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, says that that is not necessarily the case.
“There are different chemicals associated with vaping as opposed to what is in tobacco,” Shoemaker explained. “Vaping inhales oils into the body, and these oils are not supposed to be there.”
The nicotine levels in vaping materials are also higher than those in a regular tobacco cigarette, making them more addictive.
“People need to look and see how much nicotine is in their products,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker also said that the conversation surrounding vaping has shifted slightly, from concerns about vaping in general to specific concerns regarding vaping materials that are bought off of the street.
“You don’t know what you’re getting if you buy them off of the street,” explained Shoemaker.
While many people assume that vaping is healthier than smoking cigarettes, the fact of the matter is that there are many unknowns when it comes to vaping.
“There’s still research being done,” Shoemaker said. “Scientists are unsure really of what the long term effects of vaping will be.”
