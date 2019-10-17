County residents have a chance to vent their frustrations to one of West Virginia’s U.S. Senators and a member of the Federal Communications Commission in a town hall Friday morning.
The town hall was announced only this morning (Thursday, Oct. 17) to be held from 9 to 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Courthouse in downtown Romney.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Farmington) will be accompanied by FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
The session is open to the public.
Manchin has been active in pushing the FCC to change the procedures it uses to determine which areas are underserved by broadband. He has encouraged West Virginians to submit Internet speed tests to the FCC to prove the lack of service here.
Hampshire County has been seeking funding for a couple of years to extend broadband service across the 648 square miles of the county. Frontier, the only Internet service provider to much of the county has come under repeated criticism and formal complaints for speed, availability and responsiveness to customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.