CAPON BRIDGE — While most of the elementary schools in the county have multiple decades under their belt, Capon Bridge Elementary clocks in as the youngest, built in 1991. The school might not have as much age on it as some of the other Hampshire County schools, but the building has a unique problem that drew the eye of the folks who worked with the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan.
The school doesn’t have a gym.
Right now, CBES students have to leave the building and walk down the hill to the old Capon Bridge Middle School gym for their P.E. classes.
The elementary school technically does have a facility that was designated for physical activity, but it is a hybrid: a cross between a cafeteria, an auditorium and a gym facility.
With a pullout stage on one wall of the room, the floor of the cafeteria has the lines of a basketball court painted, but the cafeteria tables cover those lines.
CBES principal John Ferraro explained that what with the cafeteria serving students breakfast, requiring time for cleanup, and given the projected time it would take to set up and take down the cafeteria tables, the cafeteria-gym-auditorium at the school just wouldn’t be a viable option for any of the school’s P.E. classes.
When it comes time for the students to head to their P.E. classes, they must exit the back of the school and make their way as a group down the hill on a partially-paved, mostly-gravel pathway to the old middle school. That building is used by CBES and CBMS as well, for extracurricular storage.
“The only thing here that we use are the gyms and the locker rooms,” said Ferraro. “It’s better than the alternative, which is using the cafeteria.”
The problem with using the hybrid lunchroom facility, Ferraro explained, is that taking all the tables down and moving them out of the room takes about 30-45 minutes, which, when added to the cafeteria’s breakfast and lunch schedules and cleanup in between, would cause a backup as far as scheduling goes.
The CEFP shed some light on safety and security issues at the schools in the county, and CBES was no exception. When the weather is pleasant, the walk to the old middle school gym might not be anything to bat an eye at. If the weather is less than savory, say, with snow or ice, Ferraro says that the alternative is taking the kids on a longer path around the school, which, while doesn’t add too much time to the walk, might be cause for distractions with a classroom of young kids.
The bond election order calls for a gym to be constructed “with seating to accommodate basketball, volleyball and other gym activities.” The funds for this facility would come only from money raised with the bond, $2 million, and no School Building Authority funds.
While the current situation has worked for CBES, the school will be looking at an entirely new gym facility if the bond passes in May, one that would eliminate the need for the use of the old middle school gym or tying up the lunchroom space for gym activities.
“We need to have a dedicated space,” Ferraro said.
