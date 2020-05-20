The Friends of the Cacapon River are offering free copies of a 20-page Cacapon River Stewardship Guide.
It is available on a first come, first serve basis to river enthusiasts. While supplies last, they will also provide a free “Keep the Cacapon Clean” car sticker.
The guide was created by Rachel D’Agostino, the former FCR president, and funded by a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Stream Partners Program. It contains tips, photographs and helpful information for those who own land in the Cacapon River watershed.
* * *
Memorial Day is Monday. Government offices at all levels — federal, state, county and local — are closed in observance. No mail will be delivered and banks are also closed.
The Hampshire Review office will be closed Monday.
* * *
The Hampshire Co-op will reopen Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, from noon to 4 p.m.
The co-op board decided to reopen the retail store on a limited basis. Customers will be required to wear masks, use sanitizer and maintain proper distancing.
The store will offer masks and sanitizer to those who do not have them.
Events and workshops will still be on hold until further notice.
* * *
Augusta Elementary School will honor its departing 5th-graders with a rolling, drive-up graduation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (May 26).
Students and their families can show up at any time during the 2-hour window to pick up a graduation bag, say goodbye to teachers and pose for pictures. Only one family at a time will be allowed in the graduation area. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
* * *
Here’s no surprise — the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia rose 5 cents for the week leading into Memorial Day.
The price stood at $1.843 per gallon in AAA East Central’s gas price report.
This week’s average was still 91 cents cheaper than a year earlier. Prices ranged from $1.74 in Wheeling to $1.89 in Bridgeport.
