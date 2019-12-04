As I started writing these words, it was a sunny chilly day. Now it is a warmer, cloudy day and I still am wondering what to write.
I re-read my last 2 December op-eds on Peace on Earth. In fact, I have been re-reading many of my op-eds and sadly, I am wondering where if anywhere we have gotten ahead – fixed anything, created more jobs, brought more love to the planet, more healthy food, more joy.
For some reason the words of Woody Guthrie’s song, “This Land is My Land,” from 1940 came to me. And it seems to me that the title should be “This Land is Your Land.”
This land is your land, From California to the New York Island, From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf Stream waters, To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts, ... The wheat fields waving ...
This is a beautiful land, one of many on a beautiful planet. And I sigh, wondering if too many people have heard the “this is my land” part and not got the rest of the message. It is truly our land and our planet and we, the people of the planet, are all in this together.
I remember recent letters to editor in the Review from various people (and the not-so-recent ones), expressing their viewpoints, feelings, ideas on religion and other emotional issues, and I despair. I know that there are many good people out there; many good Christians, many good people from all religions. Where are their voices?
If we persist in being silent, then we are culpable in the spread of hate that seems so prevalent these days. Why can’t the “good” people stand up and say enough?
Enough about the prayer issue. Stand up and say that religion is a personal issue and not to be flaunted on the street corners, schools, sports fields and meeting places.
Stand up and say that you do not believe that prayer should be public at any place other than a religious meeting. Stand up and say no more hate about an issue of spirituality.
Enough war. When will we learn to “make love, not war?” When we will realize that war is perpetuated by those who profit financially, from the making of bullets and bombs to the acquisition of oil and other resources? Stand up and say no more war.
Enough about a woman’s choice to control her own body and whether or not she has babies. You know, if you believe that she is going to go to hell, this isn’t going to keep you from going to heaven, but wait, wasn’t there that bit about judge not? Stand up and say no more judging others.
Enough about polluting our planet. Stand up and say, “I buy local.” I want fresh and clean water out of my tap, not out of some plastic bottle (that I won’t or can’t recycle) from who knows where, profiting one big company that is stealing water from others. Stand up and say no more dirty water and air.
Enough about the coal mine issue. There really isn’t much more good coal and nobody really wants it anyway. Stand up and say it is time to get workers out of the mines and into clean, healthy jobs.
Stand up and say there really is a solution, and it is called solar power. Stand up and say I want solar panels on my roof so that I can help save the planet.
Enough from elected officials who take so much money from powerful corporations that they no longer hear the people, if in fact they ever listened. Enough lies from elected officials who ... not going further here. Just stand up and say no more legalized bribery.
I could go on, but I am going to pause and wish for peace on earth for all. I am going to hope that in this coming election year, more people will stand up and say enough; that more people will allow love in to their lives and share it with those around them.
The sun breaks through. I will treasure this moment of peace and send love to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.