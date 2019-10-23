Families of dementia patients and non-professional caregivers can learn more about their role in a class beginning Dec. 5 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
“A Walk in the World of Dementia” offers knowledge skills and techniques for caregivers.
The free class meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for 5 sessions — Dec. 5, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6 and 20 — at the HMH medical office building’s 2nd-floor classroom.
To register, call 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org
* * *
Romney Elementary has changed Halloween challenges for its pupils. Instead of the traditional pumpkin drop from atop a Romney Fire Company ladder truck, students will test their understanding of physics with a punkin chunkin’ session Friday outside the school. The activities start around 1:15 p.m.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.3 cents last week, averaging $2.57 a gallon Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations. The price is 2.5 cents lower than a month ago and 29.0 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 0.7 cents in the last week, averaging $2.63 a gallon Sunday. That’s down 2.7 cents in a month and 19.8 cents in a year. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.