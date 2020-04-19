The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed the death of a 69-year old male as a result of complications from COVID-19. This is a case that had previously been identified. All contacts of this individual continue to be monitored.
1st Hampshire County death from COVID-19
- Nick Carroll, Review Staff
