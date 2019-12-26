Running gratitude
Editor:
Frankfort Cross-country would like to thank all our sponsors, runners, and helpers that helped to make the Annual Jingle Run a success. We would like to give a special thanks to Fort Ashby Primary School for graciously allowing the usage of their facility. We hope that we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students through the encouragement of running. We would like to recognize the following businesses for their generous sponsorship of our race and program:
Allegany Orthodontics; Atlantic Broadband; Automated Packaging; The Barn; Basecamp Coffee; Burgmeier's Hauling; Calvary Baptist Church; Cameo Salon; Carl Belt Inc; Cimaglia Foot Care; The Country Accountant; Day’s Salvage; Dig Deep Brewery; Don Edwards American National Insurance; Final Touch; First National Bank of Romney; Frank’s Coffee; Health Matters LLC; Holy Cross United Methodist Church; Hunter Douglas; Mary Anne Jenkins DDS MS; LaVale Vet Animal Hospital; Mountain State Home Rehab; Northrup Grumman; Potomac Valley Hospital-WVU Medicine; The Reeded Edge; Ridge Top Garden Apiary; S & S Electric; Staggs Dental Lab LLC; TNJFERG of Ashburn VA; Wayne’s Meats; WEPCO Federal Credit Union; YMCA; Zims Tire & Auto Service
Juan Phillips, Frankfort cross country
