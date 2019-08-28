ROMNEY — First-day attendance at Hampshire County schools looked better on the 2nd day and keep improving.
Revisions to the 1st-day attendance figures boosted Hampshire County’s enrollment to 2,955.
That’s slightly ahead of 2018’s opening count, but still 37 students under the number that counts – enrollment on Oct. 1.
“I think that’s a whole lot better than what we were thinking,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Friday.
The Oct. 1 count is submitted to the state as the official enrollment for the county. The Department of Education uses that number to determine the county’s funding for the following school year.
“It’s a moving target,” Pancione said.
The revised figures show higher enrollment at the high school (up 9, to 907) and Capon Bridge Middle School (up 19, to 305).
Attendance is off at 3 elementary schools – Slanesville, Capon Bride and Springfield-Green Spring – and at Romney Middle.
The smallest school, John J. Cornwell, declined to 75 students.
The decrease resumes the slide in enrollment that has plagued Hampshire Schools this decade.
