This column first appeared 10 years ago this week when I was writing sports for the Review. The cornea in question will turn 35 Saturday and the rest of me turns 64 on Super Bowl Sunday.
I suddenly realized over the weekend when the last time was that I saw high school wrestling before I covered Hampshire High’s first matches in December.
It was 25 years ago at the Missouri state championships. I was there because after a week and a half in the University of Missouri hospital I was bored out of my mind and talked my doctors into letting me walk across the road to the arena to watch a couple of rounds.
My old high school was there, and I know I ran into folks from my hometown, but I couldn’t tell you exactly who. Like most birthday memories, this one was all about me.
Let’s sort out some of that pile of disjointed details.
I was teaching college in Kirksville, Mo., at the time. On Jan. 31 I had plans to make the 90-mile drive to Columbia to have supper with a Passionist priest because I was considering joining their brotherhood and becoming a monk.
By nightfall I was in Columbia, but I never had that meal (or became a monk).
When I woke up that morning and rubbed my eyes, my left one stung badly. I figured a virus that had plagued me a few years earlier had resurfaced, but I was out of the drops I used on it. So, I headed to my ophthalmologist for a refill.
Only he informed me that my problem was more serious. My cornea had split and I needed a transplant. I was going to Columbia all right – to the university hospital. They had a bed waiting.
Now, cornea transplants are really pretty simple, although I didn’t know that at the time.
First off, it’s a tissue, not an organ. No blood vessels grow into the surface of the eye, so there’s not much chance for rejection. It doesn’t require donor matching of any type.
The doctors just trim out the bad piece, slap the new one in and put in four little sets of stitches to hold it all in place until the old and new grow together. They just needed a donor tissue.
That came courtesy of a guy in Orlando, Fla., whose name I never knew. He died that evening in a motorcycle accident. Florida was one of a handful of states at the time that allowed organs and tissues to be harvested for transplant even if no donor card was filled out. His cornea was packed in dry ice and flown to the middle of Missouri, where surgeons grafted it onto the surface of my eye the next day.
These days, cornea transplants are handled on an outpatient basis.
That day, though, they were concerned about what could attack my body through the eye. The very outer layer covering the eye is called the epithelium. It normally grows back in about 3 days after this kind of surgery.
Not mine.
Thirteen days I lay in that hospital, contemplating life. It’s what guys do on their birthdays – and mine had come the day after the transplant.
I once read about some research that found that men tend to die before major holidays or their birthday while women will die after. The researchers didn’t know why, but speculated that men view those days as milestones or measuring posts for their lives and perhaps don’t want what comes with reaching the next one. Women, they theorized, view those days as family gathering times and want to experience just one more.
Makes sense to me.
Since that year, I’ve always considered I have a sort of double birthday.
On Monday, my left cornea marked its 25th birthday as part of my body.
On Tuesday, the rest of me wrapped up its 54th trip around the sun.
Today I’m headed off to cover a Hampshire wrestling match.
On Thursday, I need to think about finding an eye doctor. The cornea is overdue for a checkup.
