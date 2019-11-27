A round-up of Christmas giving opportunities will be published in next week’s Review, Dec. 4.
Festival of lights
The ever-growing light display at Central Hampshire Park kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in the amphitheater.
New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a 4-foot extension to the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Santa will be on hand and coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Bring an ornament to help decorate the official tree.
More than 200 displays are now included. The 7th annual festival runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
‘A Christmas Story’
The movie classic comes to life onstage this weekend and next at the McCoy Grand in Moorefield.
“A Christmas Story: the Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
The following weekend the schedule is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-7-8.
The $10 tickets ($7 for students) can be purchased 30 minutes before the performance at the theater on Main Street in Moorefield.
Piedmont Presbyterian
The annual Christmas concert at Piedmont Presbyterian Church begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Musicians will include Mary Michaels, Vicky Symons, Scott Paxton, Jean Marple, Richard Ridder, Bob Stephens, Tammy Trenter, Fred Engle, Darnell Allen and Four Humble Worshippers, including Thomas Morgan, Melissa Tucker, Evie Groves and Romney Middle School teacher Laura Groves. A flute trio of Elisa Partlow, Sherri Heare and Laura Groves will perform too.
The church is at 63 Ashfield St.
The free concert will include a freewill offering to support Toys for Joy and Warm the Children. A tree will be lighted to honor and remember loved ones. Refreshments will be served after the concert.
Potomac State bands
The Potomac State College Community Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will perform a joint holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Church-McKee Arts Center Auditorium.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Concert Band will perform a variety of selections beginning with Derek Bourgeois’ “Sleigh Bells.” The band will also perform “Star of Bethlehem” by John Williams; “Christmas Medley” arranged by Charlie and Rhoades Whitehill; “Rhapsody for Hanukkah” arranged by Stephen Bulla, and “Wassail!” arranged by Harry Stone.
Capon Bridge lighting
The town tree lighting party occurs on the grounds of the Capon Bridge Public Library at 5:30 Friday, Dec. 6.
A manger will be set up, hot chocolate will be served and The River House Community Choir will sing and lead a sing-along. It’s all sponsored by the Capon Bridge Ruritans.
Christmas gift concert
The Christmas Gift, a concert by local and talented musical artists, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Romney First Baptist Church, 325 W. Main St.
Headlining the 2019 concert is the band Appalachia.
Organized by Chris Chambers, this 8th annual event has become a favorite tradition for young and old alike. All donations will help support the needy of the community during the holiday. Help to bring on the holiday with beautiful music in the spirit of good will for all.
First Baptist youth
The children’s Christmas program at Romney First Baptist Church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
This year’s program is “A Charlie Brown Christmas 2019” and will feature the children and youth of the church in music, stories, scripture and entertainment.
Paw Paw parade
The annual Paw Paw Christmas Parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, beginning at Kimble Funeral Home and traveling along Winchester Street to The Bank of Romney branch.
Cocoa and cookie stands sponsored by Mountaineer Community Health Center, The Bank of Romney and Lighthouse Assembly of God will open at 4 p.m.
A live nativity scene, sponsored by Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, will be located at the Veterans monument in the center of town beginning at 4.
The Lights of Love Tree, sponsored by the parade committee, will be lit immediately after the parade.
Luminaria ceremony
Hospice of the Panhandle will hold its annual luminaria ceremony in Romney Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The 5:15 p.m. ceremony will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 E. Main St.
Christmas in Romney
Six holiday events make up Christmas in Romney on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Breakfast with Santa is available at the Romney Fire Hall Saturday morning. The Hampshire County Public Library has moved its popular gingerbread house decorating to the fire hall too. It starts mid-morning.
The annual parade steps off at noon at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, marching along Birch Lane to Romney Elementary on School Street. At 1 p.m., FNB Bank hosts its annual children’s Christmas party.
Honey Bee Music Studio will lead Lessons and Carols from 2 to 5 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
The day winds up at Legion Post 91 with pancakes and pajamas.
If you have a holiday event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to our Christmas Tidings. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
