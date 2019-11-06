The Romney Project team concocted a winning recipe for Halloween with their first ever Hampshire House of Horror designed by J. A. Cook, whose cauldron bubbled over with imagination and creativity.
A potpourri of artists, teachers, judges, engineers, homemakers, musicians, the Romney mayor, youngsters, seniors and others from all walks of life added spice to mix. Haunted House visitors left overwhelmingly filled with ample terrifying treats and will surely want to return next year for more.
A haunting graveyard watched over by Moth Man greeted those who dared to enter the Hampshire House of Horrors. The gypsy fortuneteller residing in the eerie house foyer was just the beginning of the adventure. Little did visitors know that upon venturing into the nursery they would encounter such a cadre of little creatures. Even less so that Pennywise was lurking, just waiting for unsuspecting intruders.
The attic with a jilted bride patiently waiting with her black bouquet and the hall of ghostly faces gave visitors chills. But the next encounter on the pirate ship stopped hearts.
The adventure continued through mazes of scream-inducing creatures, dementors, mummies, jesters and a pass through the dreaded spider cave.
The Mad Doctor had no takers on body parts in the morgue and no one helped free patients from the insane asylum or torture chamber. Coming face to face with The Butcher caused people to hold their appendages close and to hurry for escape all while trying to avoid the Half Man and skeleton-filled coffin to get the heck out of the house.
The Loy Foundation graciously allowed the use of the garage of The Bottling Works for the House of Horrors, a perfect space for a hauntingly good experience. This year’s event was put together with only 6 weeks effort and was created mostly with donated, loaned and recycled items.
Thirty or more volunteers helped to erect the needed structures and became actors and/or guides for the 4-day event. For some it was the first time being involved in creating such an ambitious project and was a great learning experience.
A little (or a lot) of rain did not hamper the team’s spirits. The feedback from all involved has been a positive one and plans are already in the works for another successful Hampshire House of Horrors for 2020.
The Hampshire House of Horrors will be an annual fundraising event to make it possible for The Romney Project to continue painting murals to enhance the town of Romney. The Romney Project is under the auspices of the Hampshire County Arts Council working with the support and encouragement of the town of Romney. It is funded by the Arts Council and by the group’s own fundraising efforts.
The goal of The Romney Project is to enhance the image of Romney and foster a sense of pride in our town. The first mural at B-Belle’s, the photo-op cutouts of a gentleman and lady dressed in 1800’s clothing and the first 2 of the 6 murals planned for the Hampshire Co-op and Heritage Marketplace have been met considerable acclaim.
Those for the Co-op will be completed in the warmer weather of spring. Ultimately, The Romney Project is looking to find the most suitable home for the “Historical Timeline Mural,” depicting life in Romney from early Indian settlements to today. This large mural will be a major undertaking requiring considerable time, effort and expense.
