Deadline extended during pandemic
The 2nd installment of 2019 property tax payments are due May 1, Sheriff John Alkire is reminding residents.
That installment is normally due by April 1 of the year, but Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order on March 16 that pushed the deadline back a month.
Taxes become delinquent on May 2 and will be published with the appropriate fees on June 1.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has processed reminder notices, which still contain the original delinquent dates, not the new dates. However, Alkire said, all amounts listed are correct despite the date discrepancy.
Alkire said his office will stay abreast of any further changes, but right now the only change is the date.
Walk-in traffic is prohibited in the office during the current social-distancing orders, but payments are still being processed.
Payments can be mailed to 66 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757 or placed in the temporary drop box located outside the Romney office.
Payments can be made online or over the telephone with a debit or credit card. Additional fees to apply to all debit or credit card transactions by the processing company
