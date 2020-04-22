@0509 Ed Morgan.jpg

Name: Ed Morgan

Birthday: June 23, 1974

I live in:  Shanks

I live with: My beautiful wife Becky

My job/you know me from: I'm a full-time farmer and you probably know me and my old white truck hauling livestock 

Education: HHS graduate 1992 and a little at Potomac State

I am involved in my community with: FFA, 4-H, Board of Education and generally just being out and about with different situations trying to help out.

The motto I live by is: Even a good kick in the pants is a step forward.     

One thing most people don’t know about me is: I was born in Adak, Alaska.

My favorite school subject was: VO-AG and Speech

I most admire: My mom

The dumbest thing I ever did was: Hmm, probably when I thought about trying to dance... that was not good!

Living or dead, the person I’d most like to have dinner with is:  Robin Williams

One thing on my bucket list: Speak (and be heard) before Congress

My fondest memory is: We delivered water and supplies in southern West Virginia and a gentleman came up and asked if he could have a gallon of water to wash with and drink. At that moment, I felt what true humility was, and I will forever remember that.

My favorite thing about where I live: Being a West Virginian—wild and free.

My first job was: Working for Tom Fields shoveling sawdust for the garden and horse barn...all summer long

My guilty pleasure is: Cooking shows 

 

Biggest pet peeve is: Lies; even if the truth hurts it is better to know what is really happening.

My dream vacation getaway is: Back to Adak, Alaska

We’re brewing up next week’s cup for Lexie Sirk.

