Name: Ed Morgan
Birthday: June 23, 1974
I live in: Shanks
I live with: My beautiful wife Becky
My job/you know me from: I'm a full-time farmer and you probably know me and my old white truck hauling livestock
Education: HHS graduate 1992 and a little at Potomac State
I am involved in my community with: FFA, 4-H, Board of Education and generally just being out and about with different situations trying to help out.
The motto I live by is: Even a good kick in the pants is a step forward.
One thing most people don’t know about me is: I was born in Adak, Alaska.
My favorite school subject was: VO-AG and Speech
I most admire: My mom
The dumbest thing I ever did was: Hmm, probably when I thought about trying to dance... that was not good!
Living or dead, the person I’d most like to have dinner with is: Robin Williams
One thing on my bucket list: Speak (and be heard) before Congress
My fondest memory is: We delivered water and supplies in southern West Virginia and a gentleman came up and asked if he could have a gallon of water to wash with and drink. At that moment, I felt what true humility was, and I will forever remember that.
My favorite thing about where I live: Being a West Virginian—wild and free.
My first job was: Working for Tom Fields shoveling sawdust for the garden and horse barn...all summer long
My guilty pleasure is: Cooking shows
Biggest pet peeve is: Lies; even if the truth hurts it is better to know what is really happening.
My dream vacation getaway is: Back to Adak, Alaska
We’re brewing up next week’s cup for Lexie Sirk.
(0) comments
