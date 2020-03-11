Health director warns Commission
“The coronavirus is going to come to Hampshire County,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker told the county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s all around us, but as of 9:30 this morning, we don’t have a known case yet.”
Across the county, region and nation plans are becoming firmer for dealing with the quickly spreading virus that has claimed more than 2 dozen lives in the United States alone.
No cases of the deadly virus have been reported in West Virginia as of midday Tuesday, but cases have been reported in Maryland and Virginia.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Monday that 5 West Virginia cases have been tested. Two came have come back negative and 3 others were pending.
Those samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control. The state Bureau of Public Health received certification Saturday to begin testing in its lab here.
Gov. Jim Justice and the DHHR announced the creation of an information hotline Monday. Residents can get answers to questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) at 1-800-887-4304.
The state’s Department of Education has established a web page to get information out to school communities. State School Superintendent Clayton Burch said the goal of the page is to provide information that families can use.
“I think consistent and ongoing communication is key to make sure that we don’t have any panic or misinformation,” Burch told MetroNews Monday.
Burch said county school systems and schools are to have a plan if there are at some point confirmed cases of the virus.
When the virus strikes here, the first thing the county health department will do is to notify health care providers and others on their lists, including the schools. They will then alert the newspaper and other media.
The owner of Hampshire Memorial Hospital said on Facebook Monday: “Valley Health is on alert and we are closely monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19) reports from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and West Virginia Department of Health.”
The Hampshire County Health Department began reviewing its pandemic plans a few weeks ago, and checked its contact lists to make sure they were up to date. Shoemaker is in touch with all health care providers and working with the schools, and a meeting with the county emergency management office is scheduled for later this week.
The plan is the same as for an influenza pandemic. The flu was bad this year, but did not reach that level. If it had, they would be recommending the same actions
The coronavirus really is a new strain, with more severe complications in the elderly and people with preexisting health conditions. The symptoms differ somewhat from the flu, consisting of headache, cough and shortness of breath.
Fortunately, Shoemaker said, no one in the county has traveled recently to China or Iran, 2 countries easier to monitor, though there is so much travel between the U.S. and Italy and South Korea, which also have high rates of infection, that it is impossible to keep track.
“Everyone is taking this seriously,” Shoemaker warned, and referred everyone to the CDC website as the best source of advice and information. It is important to follow their instructions, she said, to protect yourself and others.
People should think ahead and be prepared to quarantine themselves for a full 14 days within their homes, distancing themselves even from other family members. When infected people go out in public, this is how the virus spreads.
The county health officer will enforce quarantines if this has to be done. At this point they have not received any requests for surveillance of individuals.
