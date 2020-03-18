Arguably one of the biggest questions swirling around the coronavirus pandemic is the issue of testing. At this point, it’s no secret that West Virginia has not had any cases reported positive for COVID-19, at least not yet. The Hampshire County Health Department, like other health officials during this time, are working to make sure that folks have the most updated information on the best way to go about being tested for COVID-19, or if you should even get tested at all.
Stephanie Shoemaker, Hampshire County Health Department director, said that as far as testing goes, people who feel like they might be sick should not just decide on a whim to head to their doctor’s office.
“If someone is sick and concerned, they should contact their primary care physician,” Shoemaker explained. “Do not show up, call first.”
That seems to be the overwhelming rhetoric: not everyone is being screened for the virus, and limited testing supplies might mean that not everyone can be.
“People have to meet screening requirements—have possible exposure and be showing symptoms—before you can be screened for it,” said Shoemaker.
The bottom line for folks who think that they might be sick: call your doctor before rolling into their office looking to be screened. Once a patient is tested, the test goes to the state lab in Charleston. If that test comes through as positive, it has to go to the CDC for confirmation, Shoemaker said. As of right now, tests can be conducted, but “it is very strict who gets tested, because supplies are limited,” added Shoemaker.
The Hampshire County Health Department is also noting other ways that folks can keep themselves at low risk for contracting the virus, such as avoiding meeting in groups of 10 or more, as per the urging of Pres.Trump.
While it may seem like an attractive option to keep food and household items stocked in case of quarantine, Shoemaker also said “Please do not stockpile food and supplies. There are people in need.”
Just because as of right now, there are no reported West Virginia COVID-19 cases, that doesn’t mean that the Mountain State is immune.
“There is no treatment or vaccine for coronavirus,” said Shoemaker. “As with any contagious illness, when a person is sick they should isolate themselves from others to reduce the spread.”
As new information and updates are available, the health department will alert the necessary parties so that folks can be as informed as possible regarding the pandemic and any preventative actions that can be taken.
To keep yourself and your loved ones healthy, make sure you know what some of the COVID-19 symptoms are and how to address them.
What to look for:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath
If you think you have it:
Call your doctor; don’t just show up at the doctor’s office looking to be tested. Testing materials are limited, and if you call your doctor first, they will be able to instruct you on the next steps.
If you’re feeling under the weather at all, stay home. Avoid all unnecessary contact with others.
How to protect yourself:
DO keep your hands and all commonly used surfaces clean. Wash your hands whenever you can, for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, and try to keep surfaces such as your keyboards, car steering wheels, phone screens, etc. as clean as possible.
DO NOT touch your face if you can help it at all. Your hands touch different surfaces all day long; and if there are viruses on your hands, touching your eyes, nose or mouth can allow the viruses to enter your system and make you sick.
DO cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. COVID-19 can be passed through respiratory droplets, so keeping your mouth covered when you cough or sneeze is extremely important. If you cough or sneeze into a tissue, throw that tissue out immediately.
DO maintain social distance, usually 3 feet, from folks who might be coughing or sneezing.
DO NOT wear a mask unless either you are sick or you are taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19. If you need to wear a mask, make sure you have done research on how to properly put it on, take it off and dispose of it.
DO keep yourself informed. Organizations such as the WHO and the CDC are working around the clock to provide updated information to the public regarding COVID-19. The Hampshire Review wants everyone to keep themselves informed and will provide the most relevant local updates as often as possible.
