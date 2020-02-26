Romney’s Housing Authority got its share of $2.7 billion in grants that the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nationally last week.
The local grant of $148,289 is for capital improvements of the Valley View apartments.
“These grants are enabling public housing authorities to modernize and preserve their housing stock in communities across West Virginia at a time when there is a critical need for decent, safe affordable housing,” said Joe DeFelice, regional administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic Region.
HUD's Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and modernize the public housing in their communities.
Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.
* * *
Today is Ash Wednesday, which begins the 40-day season of Lent leading up to Easter on April 12.
* * *
An agriculture open house is being held Thursday (Feb. 27) at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield. Community members can learn about agricultural opportunities connected to the college, meet representatives from different agencies and give input on needs in the area.
Drop-ins are welcome between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. Agency representatives will be available from 3 to 5 p.m.
* * *
The Potomac Valley Conservation District in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service will convene a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2020-2021 and review the long-range plan while identifying local natural resource concerns, reviewing current project plans, and discussing options for future projects.
The group will meet at the Moorefield USDA Service Center conference room, 223 N. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
* * *
Saturday is Leap Day, that 29th day that February receives every 4 years to keep the calendar in sync with the time the earth takes to revolve around the sun.
* * *
Kasey Mowery, who was injured in a head-on collision on Dec. 16, returned to her job as a nurse at Potomac Center last week.
“First day back to work was great,” she said on Facebook. “I am blessed to have my job.”
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell a half cent last week, averaging $2.39 a gallon Sunday, GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations showed.
The average was 11.2 cents lower than a month ago, but 2.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 2.4 cents last week to $2.47 Sunday, down 6.4 cents in a month, yet still 7.3 cents higher in a year.
