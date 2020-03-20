The coronavirus has crept its way onto the County Commission agenda for Tuesday's meeting. Here's the complete rundown:
A G E N D A
March 24, 2020
Hampshire County Commission
9:00 am Call to order, minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports
9:15 am Dave Parker retirement question. Certification of hours from previous employer.
9:30 am Erin Timbrook re: EMPG** grant reimbursement paperwork
9:45am CoVid-19 actions
10:00 am Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Levy Estimate for Hampshire County, WV
Maintenance:
Correspondence and requests
Board Appointments & resignations
Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns
Broadband Project – Capon Bridge – Progress Pay Estimate.
Budget revisions
Exonerations and consolidations – tax department
Emergency Medical Service (EMS) waiver of fee applications and disposition, other recommendations from HCEMS* Board
Invoices
Probate/Estate considerations
Calendar
Personnel
Budgetary/fund actions
Election matters
*HCEMS = Hampshire County Emergency Medical Services
** EMPG = Emergency Management Preparedness Grant
The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission. Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.
Posted: March 19, 2020.
