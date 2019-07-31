CHARLESTON — The man who published the Hampshire Review for most of the late 20th Century will be entering the West Virginia Press Association Hall of Fame later this week.
John C. Ailes is 1 of 2 weekly newspaper publishers, each of whom worked more than 30 years providing community journalism for local residents, making up the Class of 2019.
Ailes (1913-1991) and Charles R. “Randy” Cline (1933-2001) of the Pineville Independent Herald will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special luncheon at the WVPA’s annual convention at Lakeview Resort on Saturday.
Every other year, the member newspapers of the WVPA elect 2 members to the Hall of Fame from a slate of 4 nominees presented by the Hall of Fame Committee. The members of the Hall are honored at the annual convention and with a display at the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University.
The 4 nominees this year also included John Andrew Grose (1864-1943) of the Braxton Democrat and Marg Hood (1931-2000) of The Piedmont Herald.
The nominees were selected by the Hall of Fame Committee: Dean Diana Martinelli, WVU Reed College of Media; Ogden Nutting, Ogden Newspapers; Phoebe Heishman, Moorefield Examiner; Frank Wood, retired, The Register-Herald of Beckley; and Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.
“All of the nominees this year received strong support from the membership,” Smith said. “We are thrilled that John C. Ailes and Randy Cline will comprise the Class of 2019, but it’s rewarding to know that nominees John Andrew Grose and Marg Hood also had support from the membership. All 4 were worthy of this honor. According to bylaws, Gross and Hood will be eligible again in 2023.
John Ailes worked as the editor and publisher of The Hampshire Review from 1953 until his death. Raised in Scarsborough, N.Y., Ailes attended both Princeton University and West Virginia University while pursuing a law degree. After passing the bar exam, Ailes began practicing law in Romney, the hometown of his mother’s family: the Cornwells.
Ailes traveled to Romney often as a child when visiting his grandfather, John Jacob Cornwell, former governor of West Virginia. Cornwell’s family owned and operated the Hampshire Review, the paper that Ailes would eventually oversee for nearly 50 years. The Cornwell family acquired The Hampshire Review in 1890, and it continues to be operated by Cornwell descendants to this day.
Following the outbreak of World War II, Ailes enlisted in the Army in 1941. However, before his infantry went overseas in 1942, Ailes married Ann Yoke, a native of Parkersburg. He served as an infantry officer in both North Africa and Italy, and was ultimately awarded a Bronze Star for his service.
Upon his grandfather’s death in 1953, Ailes inherited the position of editor for the family newspaper. His wife, Ann, became associate editor. Ann ultimately became very active in her role, as Ailes devoted much of his time to various military and community activities.
In the 1960s, Ailes served as a public information officer for the Army Rifle and Pistol team at Camp Perry, Ohio. He also organized and served as the first commander of the Romney Reserve Unit, now known as the 351st Ordnance Company.
Ailes stayed on the move and enjoyed being active. He balanced his time between writing for the Review and serving as a public figure for the city of Romney.
He sat on the board of directors for Hampshire Memorial Hospital, where he also served as an administrator. In 1970, Ailes won first place in the Better Newspaper Contest for single best editorial. During the 1970s he also served as a media representative for the National Rifle Association, of which he was a lifelong member.
In 1974 Ailes retired from the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel, after dedicating 33 years of his life to the service.
At the time of his death, Ailes sat on the board of directors for The Bank of Romney; chaired the Zoning Appeals Board for Romney; and was a member of the West Virginia Bar Association and the West Virginia Law Review. His daughter, Sallie, said Ailes loved politics and “taking the politicians to task on a weekly basis.”
Randy Cline dedicated his life to serving his community through the newspaper industry. Cline was the owner and publisher of the Pineville Independent Herald for more than 32 years, and The Gilbert Times for 15 years.
Cline attended Glenville State College and was a graduate of King College in Bristol, Tenn. After serving in the Korean War, Cline pursued his career as a businessman. He worked for Delta Airlines, managing three terminals in major cities. He also traveled extensively as a representative of Pro-Shu golf shoes.
Cline returned to his home in Wyoming County, where he stayed for the remainder of his life. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates and served as communications director for John D. Rockefeller IV. He also served as the executive secretary of the West Virginia Press Association.
The requirements for nomination are as follows: In order to be nominated and elected to the West Virginia Press Association Hall of Fame, a person had to have an “outstanding” career with a West Virginia newspaper, weekly or daily, or can be a native West Virginian who had an outstanding journalism or industry related career outside West Virginia. A candidate can be considered for nomination five years after their death.
The Hall of Fame Committee maintains a list of nominees. Candidates for consideration, along with biographies, can be submitted to Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, at donsmith@wvpress.org or WVPA, 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
