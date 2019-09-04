CAPON BRIDGE — The 6th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride roars to life Saturday, Sept. 14.
West Virginia Secretary of State (and veteran) Mac Warner will be the keynote speaker during a brief ceremony to honor and show appreciation to both veterans and active military.
From noon to 6 p.m. the grounds around the Capon Bridge Fire Hall will be filled with music, food, crafters, vendors, live auction, face painting and a raffle that includes a 3-day getaway.
A kids zone will have bounce houses, games and prizes.
Performers include The Lakes band, Patsy Cline impersonator Tracey Wygal Withrow, Wake into Remission and Luke Hoover.
Admission is free and so is parking. Everyone is welcome, says the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation, which stages the festival to raise funds to help veterans locally.
“We know there are lots of groups that support our veterans,” said Larrice Craver, the foundation president. “We in Hampshire County wanted to do something closer to home, so we formed the HCVF, which is a group dedicated to providing assistance for Veterans going through a temporary ‘rough’ spot.”
Information on how to apply for help will be available at the festival.
The day begins with the Freedom Ride starting at Romney Cycles. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10.
The ride rolls through Burlington to Tri-County Honda and Yamaha in Petersburg. From there the ride continues to Capon Valley Fire Hall grounds in Wardensville for lunch, finishing up at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds to join in with the festivities at the festival.
Organizers say the day wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who step up each year, Romney Cycle, Tri-County Honda and Yamaha and the fire companies in Capon Bridge, Wardensville (Capon Valley) and Capon Springs.
