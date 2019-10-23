ROMNEY — As his victim fights for her life, the Green Spring man who shot her and then refused to call 911 until she agreed to lie for him is beginning an 8-year prison sentence under terms of his plea deal.
Paul David Puffenburger II was sentenced last week to 5 years for wanton endangerment and 3 to 15 years for attempted murder. He will be given credit for time served since the Feb. 13 shooting of Diana Hovatter at his home near Green Spring.
On the same day of the sentencing, Oct. 15, Hovatter lay in a hospital bed battling sepsis, her daughter said, an aftermath to colon surgery made necessary by the shooting.
“She doesn’t have a great possibility of surviving,” Lisa Casteel said. “I pray that we don’t lose this battle.”
Nonetheless, Hovatter’s forgiveness of Puffenburger resonated through the sentencing hearing.
Prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer told the court that the victim was “the rarest and most forgiving individual.” Puffenburger said he had spoken with Hovatter and received her forgiveness.
Hovatter’s family was present at the sentencing, in which it was revealed that Puffenburger suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
West Virginia law places an “indeterminate” 3-to-15-year sentence on attempted murder. The felony charge of wanton endangerment carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years to be set by the judge. Judge Charles Carl chose the maximum 5 years.
The sentences will be consecutive, running one after the other, rather than running at the same time. Puffenburger received credit for 243 days served in jail awaiting sentencing.
He pled guilty on Aug. 29 to the 2 counts after the May grand jury charged him with 15 counts stemming from the Feb. 13 shooting — attempted murder, 6 counts of wanton endangerment, 6 counts of malicious assault and 2 more of using a firearm during a felony.
In exchange for the 2 guilty pleas, the remaining 13 charges were dropped.
A 911 call shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 13 led sheriff’s deputies, West Virginia State Police and even Romney Town Police to Puffenburger’s residence, which is accessed from Donaldson School Road west of Green Spring Valley Road.
Hovatter was transported by Hampshire County EMS to Springfield, then flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia.
She initially told first responders the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.
However, Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said, evidence at the scene did not support her claim.
A cellphone recording captured Puffenburger threatening to shoot Hovatter, followed by the sound of multiple shots.
Then, the recording revealed, Hovatter pled for Puffenburger to call for help, but he refused until she agreed to claim the wounds were self-inflicted.
Puffinburger was taken into custody the next day when deputies executed a warrant on his home at 1717 Green Ridge Drive and found more than 15 grams of marijuana. He was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
Then, 5 days later, he was arrested on the shooting charges.
