CHARLESTON — Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program are now accepted until Feb. 21 or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines have increased this year and must be at, or below, 60 percent of the State Median Income.
In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a representative from the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP this year are $1,884 monthly for a single person. The amount increases by $579 a month for each extra person in a household, up to $7,098 for a family of 10.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.org.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by Feb. 21. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence.
